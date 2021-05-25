Edwards to discuss emergency order for COVID-19, state response

Governor Edwards will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss plans for moving forward in Louisiana concerning COVID-19.

According to the Govenor's Office, Edward's public health emergency will expire on Wednesday May 26, 2021 and Edwards will sign a new order. He is expected to detail what the plans are for the new public health emergency order.

Dr. Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health will be on hand to discuss the current status of COVID and the vaccine.

The press conference will be held at 2:00 pm.

The press conference will be held at 2:00 pm.

