Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Staff at Carencro Heights start fundraiser for student losing sight

items.[0].image.alt
Katy Twiner / GoFundMe
Image of 6-year-old Iker
Help Iker go fund me.PNG
Posted at 8:54 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 09:54:26-04

Staff at Carencro Heights Elementary in Carencro are raising funds to help a student they say is losing his sight.

KATC was contacted by an ESL teacher at the school who said they had started a gofundme for one of their students who is suffering from cataracts. Ikeris a 6-year-old boy who is in the first grade.

She explained that Iker's family is originally from Mexico

They are hoping to raise $15,000 dollars for Iker to have surgery to correct his vision before it is too late. So far, the fund has raised just over $2,500 dollars.

"Iker has a bright future and he needs cataract surgery in both eyes to save his vision," the gofundme page reads.

The online fundraiser was set up by Katy Twiner, a counselor at Carencro Heights Elementary. To help out and donate, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.