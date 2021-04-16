Staff at Carencro Heights start fundraiser for student losing sight

Staff at Carencro Heights Elementary in Carencro are raising funds to help a student they say is losing his sight.

KATC was contacted by an ESL teacher at the school who said they had started a gofundme for one of their students who is suffering from cataracts. Ikeris a 6-year-old boy who is in the first grade.

She explained that Iker's family is originally from Mexico

They are hoping to raise $15,000 dollars for Iker to have surgery to correct his vision before it is too late. So far, the fund has raised just over $2,500 dollars.

"Iker has a bright future and he needs cataract surgery in both eyes to save his vision," the gofundme page reads.

The online fundraiser was set up by Katy Twiner, a counselor at Carencro Heights Elementary. To help out and donate, click here.

