St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas homicide

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 01, 2022
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the City of Opelousas.

On May 30, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to 1217 Ina Clare Dr. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Kendol Payne shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.

The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that the suspects stood near a rear bedroom window and fired multiple rounds thru the window. The suspects were then seen running from the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash for the arrest in this case.

To leave a tip use the QR code at the bottom of the photo, or by using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS, or by using the P3 app.

