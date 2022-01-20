St. Joseph shelter open during cold weekend

Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be welcoming those who are unsheltered and in need of nighttime sleeping arrangements at St. Joseph Shelter beginning at 6 pm Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend due to dangerous weather conditions forecasted for the Acadiana area.

St. Joseph Shelter is located at 405 Saint John Street in Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel