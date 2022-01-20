Watch
St. Joseph shelter open during cold weekend

Catholic Charities of Acadiana
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 13:42:31-05

Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be welcoming those who are unsheltered and in need of nighttime sleeping arrangements at St. Joseph Shelter beginning at 6 pm Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend due to dangerous weather conditions forecasted for the Acadiana area.

St. Joseph Shelter is located at 405 Saint John Street in Lafayette.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

