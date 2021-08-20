St. Barnabas Episcopal Church cancels 2021 Pumpkin Patch

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette has announced that this year's Pumpkin Patch has been canceled.

In an announcement made Friday, Church Vestry Fr. Michael Bordelon and the Pumpkin Patch Committee said, "We take seriously the charge to love our neighbors as ourselves." The church has been carefully monitoring the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community, and says they have consulted with the state Department of Health to assist in making "the most informed and compassionate decision possible."

They say they feel the cancellation is a necessary step to keep volunteers, vendors, and community members safe.

The St. Barnabas community is thankful for the support shown during last year's first Pumpkin Patch, and said they hope to be back next October with an event that's better than ever.

To do that, they said, they encourage everyone to get vaccinated when possible, to wear masks in public, to follow all mitigation recommendations, to practice grace and understanding, and pray for one another.

The Pumpkin Patch is a fundraising campaign to build a new playground and support the church's youth programs.

For more information, contact the church office or follow them on Facebook here.

