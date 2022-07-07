Spots still available for MPCS Triatholon

The Miles Perret Cancer Services Triathlon (MPCS) is just over three weeks away and there is still spaces available.

Register for the 2022 MPCS Triathlon scheduled for Saturday, July 30. Proceeds raised from this event benefit MPCS and its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

Whether you are new to triathlons or an experienced athlete, this event is for all fitness levels, according to event organizers. The course includes a 200-yard swim, 8-mile bike, and 2-mile run. Participants can choose to sign up as an individual or as a relay team.

Click here to register.

