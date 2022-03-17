Southside High evacuated due to threat

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Southside High School was evacuated on Thursday morning due to a threat.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux tells KATC that the threat was a phone call made to the school about a device on campus.

Police say, as of now, no device has been found. A complete search of each classroom will be conducted, they say.

Emergency officials are currently on scene.

