Southside High closed Tuesday due to chemical spill

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — Southside High School will be closed on Tuesday, April 18 due to a spill of the chemical element mercury onto the floor of a classroom.

This closure is necessary as a result of a student bringing a vial of the chemical element mercury to school that was dropped and spilled onto the floor of a classroom, according to a spokesperson for LPSS. The closure is to properly clean the contaminated area.

Southside High School immediately enacted crisis response protocols and requested assistance from the Department of Environmental Quality and other hazmat service providers who confirmed that the spill had been properly contained and that the air quality throughout the campus was not affected.

School will reopen on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

