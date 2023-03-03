South College Shopping Center to start towing

"Unfortunately it has come to this," a post on the South College Shopping Center Facebook page says.

If you go to an event at Moncus Park, don't park in that parking lot, or you'll be towed.

"We have been HUGE proponents of the park since day one, but in order for us to take care of our tenants and patrons we can no longer allow parking for Moncus Park. If you park in the South College Center and walk to the park you will be towed," the post states. "No, we don’t like it either."

Earlier this week, we talked to the owners of the shopping center and some of the business owners there. The told us they've lost customers and income because there's no place to park outside their business during Moncus Park events. To read the story, click here.

When we asked Moncus Park about this ongoing issue, we were told they plan to expand park parking.

