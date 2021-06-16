Some city council members declare June 2021 as Pride Month in Lafayette

Some Lafayette City Council members have declared June 2021 as Pride Month in Lafayette.

Council members Glenn Lazard, Pat Lewis, Nanette Cook, and Liz Hebert signed the proclamation, which was announced at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Lazard and Lewis told KATC last week that other cities nationwide recognize Pride Month and Lafayette won't be left out.

"We just thought that it was important for us to recognize that members of the LGBTQ community are members of our community," said Lazard.

PFLAG President Matthew Humphrey said the proclamation is a symbol of inclusion that has taken years to reach.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has said in the past that putting forth a proclamation like this is not the role of government.

The proclamation declares June 2021 as Pride Month, but Lewis said it's something council members might move forward with year by year. It's not a proclamation of the Lafayette City Council; rather, it's a proclamation of four Lafayette City Council members. Started by Lewis and Lazard, council members Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert soon signed on as well.

PFLAG Lafayette shared a post shortly after the announcement:

KATC's Victor Jorges was at tonight's meeting and will have the latest on the proclamation at 10:00.

You can watch tonight's meeting here.

