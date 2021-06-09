City Council to consider Pride Month Proclamation

Mayor-President Josh Guillory won't do it, but the Lafayette City Council will vote on declaring June as Pride Month in Lafayette.

The issue is on Tuesday's City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Auditorium.

In recent weeks, local LGBQT folks and their allies have called for a proclamation for June as Pride Month. You can read our stories about the issue here, and here.

At the most recent council meeting, demonstrators showed up at City Hall and spoke during the council meeting, asking Guillory and the Council for the proclamation. He denied that his administration is homophobic, but still said he wouldn't sign a proclamation about Pride month.

The council did consider a proclamation last year, but it didn't pass.