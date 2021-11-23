Watch
Smoldering debris causes dumpster fire in Scott

Posted at 7:33 AM, Nov 23, 2021
Smoldering debris caused a dumpster fire Monday night in Scott.

The fire department says that they were dispatched on November 22 to the area of Woodrich Lane for an investigation into a possible trash fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large construction dumpster with its contents on fire.

Firefighters say that the cause of the fire was unintentional and was determined to be caused by discarded smoldering debris.

They say a cutting torch had been used on the debris before disposal.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

