Small fire at Acadiana High School

KATC
Posted at 8:50 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 22:07:15-04

A small fire burned a portable building on the campus of Acadiana High School in Scott earlier this evening, authorities said.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the fire started up around 8 p.m. on Monday inside a butler building housed on the campus.

Chief Sonnier stated no students or staff were on campus at the time of the fire and that firefighters are working to determine a cause.

KATC crew was on scene.

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, the fire has been contained and there is no damage to any additional buildings.

Classes in and around the portable building will be moved to another location and school will resume as normal tomorrow.

