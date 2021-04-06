SLCC to offer some face-to-face instruction for Fall 2021 semester

South Louisiana Community College announced on Tuesday that some classes will return to face-to-face instruction during the Fall 2021 semester.

The decision, according to the college, comes as Acadiana sees a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated.

Class programs that will offer some face-to-face sections in the fall include Business, Criminal Justice, General Studies, Digital Media, and Louisiana Transfer.

“We know some of our students prefer this class format and we are glad to be able to offer it again,” said Dr. Darcee Bex, interim Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs at SLCC.

Bex said that class formats for summer will not change.

The following class format definitions have been created for the Fall 2021 semester. Students can reference these definitions when selecting a class section, SLCC said.

Face-to-Face Courses (LEC, LAB, LEC/LAB) – Students come to campus and sit in the room with an instructor and classmates. Students should register for the lecture and lab course type.

Hybrid (HYB or HYD) – Students come to campus on some days, then meet with their instructor the other days on Webex. Students should register for the HYB or HYD course type.

HySync (Has an S next to the course title) – This option is for students who don't want to come to campus, but would like to meet with their instructor each class period on Webex. Students should register for the HySync course type.

Online (Web) – This option is for students who don't want to come to campus. They want to complete classwork online without having to login at a specific class time. Students should register for the online/Web course type.

According to SLCC, students can visit the class schedule and look for classes designated with Lab, Traditional Lecture, or Lecture/Lab Combined to find face-to-face options.

