SLCC instructor named LMTA Truck Driver of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College's Nelson Landry has been named the Louisiana Motor Transport Association (LMTA) Truck Driver of the Year for 2023, the community college announced. The award is presented annually to a professional truck driver who has demonstrated excellence in driving, safety, and outstanding service to the trucking industry.

Nelson Landry has been driving for over 30 years with the last seven years having been spent with SLCC as a lead instructor. Landry eventually transitioned into the role of lead examiner, conducting the third-party final state exams for SLCC’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) students, according to the school.

Landry has been praised for his ability to connect with his students, says Anne T. Falgout, Director of Strategic Communications. He invests in their education and in their lives in a way that leaves a great impact on the incoming workforce of the trucking industry.

"Nelson Landry is an outstanding instructor and an excellent driver, and we are thrilled to see him recognized as the LMTA Truck Driver of the Year," said Dr. Vincent June, SLCC Chancellor. "He is a true professional who embodies the highest standards of the industry, and we are proud to have him as a member of our faculty."

The LMTA Truck Driver of the Year award recognizes exceptional driving skills, commitment to safety, and professionalism. An award is also presented to the Louisiana Safety Professional of the Year. All nominees must have a clean driving record, a record of community service, and a commitment to the trucking industry.

“Our Safety Professional and Truck Driver of the Year are the heart of our industry’s workforce,” said Renee Amar, executive director of the LMTA Foundation. “This year’s recipients showcase the best of Louisiana’s trucking industry.”

In addition to the award, Landry will also be featured on the cover of Open Road magazine as well as on billboards across the state during National Truck Driver Appreciation week, which is in September. He will be recognized in March at the Trucking Safety Awards and at the Annual Convention in July of this year.

For more information about South Louisiana Community College and its Commercial Driving program visit https://www.solacc.edu/continuing-education/cdl-training [solacc.edu].