SLCC hosts event honoring veterans

Veterans were honored Thursday morning at SLCC's Veterans Day celebration.

Held on campus, the event included the singing of the National Anthem, roll call of fallen soldiers, guest speakers, and the folding of the American flag. It began at 11 a.m. in Devalcourt Auditorium on SLCC Lafayette's campus.

One veteran who attended the events expressed how special being a veteran is to him.

"Being a veteran is a very special thing to me. I say that with great honor, being able to serve these United States and its people," said Roddy McKenzie. "Knowing that this is the greatest country in the world and we have the opportunity to defend it and stand up for it all over the world, it's been my pleasure to do that very thing."

