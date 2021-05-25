SLCC Lafayette campus given all clear after bomb threat

Lafayette Police have given the all clear at SLCC's Lafayette campus after a threat was received Tuesday evening.

All buildings on campus were evacuated.

Lafayette Police confirmed officers were responding to a "suspicious circumstance" at SLCC.

This was the second bomb threat received at SLCC's Lafayette campus in two days; a threat was called in to the school shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.

