SLCC Lafayette campus given all clear after bomb threat

Lafayette Police have given the all clear at SLCC's Lafayette campus after a threat was received Tuesday evening.
All buildings on campus were evacuated.
Lafayette Police confirmed officers were responding to a "suspicious circumstance" at SLCC.
This was the second bomb threat received at SLCC's Lafayette campus in two days; a threat was called in to the school shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers