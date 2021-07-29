Six remaining candidates for new head of LEDA

There are six remaining candidates left to be the next head of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, LEDA.

According to The Advocate, the agency released the names of six candidates under consideration and others who applied for the position.

Two leaders of local agencies were among the six:

Monique Boulet, Acadiana Planning Commission chief executive officer

Troy Wayman, One Acadiana President and CEO

The current president and CEO of LEDA Gregg Gothreaux announced in June that he would be stepping down later this year after 26 years in the position.

Click here to see all the candidates by The Advocate.

