LEDA President/CEO stepping down later this year

President and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) Gregg Gothreaux is stepping down later this year after 26 years in the position, The Advocate reports.

In a statement released Tuesday, Gothreaux said he has had "a rewarding career filled with wonderful mentors, insightful leaders, supportive commissioners and the best staff in the world!"

Gothreaux was appointed president and CEO of LEDA in July 1995.

Next Move Group has posted the position and is conducting the search to fill the spot. The listing has the job's salary as $250,000 plus competitive benefits. Applications for the position are due Wednesday, July 14. More information can be found here.

Read more from The Advocate here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel