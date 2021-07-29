Site in Lafayette shopping center optioned for multi-use development

Work in a shopping center along Johnston Street may soon be a new multi-use development.

According to LCG, the location at Johnston Street and Mt Vernon Drive is planned for multi-use development including retail, office space, restaurants, and apartments.

Currently the area, which used to be the site of old Gattitown building in the Grand Marche Shopping Center, is still in demolition and site prep.

Detailed plans have not yet been submitted but LCG is expecting them by August.

