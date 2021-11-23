Shoppers encouraged to spend local on Small Business Saturday

After Thanksgiving and Black Friday are over, small companies are hoping you'll keep your money local during Small Business Saturday, and that includes in Downtown Lafayette.

Organizers say the third annual Small Business Saturday in the downtown area is the ideal destination for holiday shopping.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and Downtown Development Authority held a press conference Tuesday to promote the event and spread the message that supporting small businesses has never been more important.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, they're creating jobs for so many people in the Lafayette area and they create a really vibrant space for us to celebrate our culture and enjoy our downtown, enjoy downtown Lafayette," explained William Labar, incoming president of DLU. "So getting out on Saturday to support small businesses is really, really critical."

The Small Business Association is encouraging citizens nationwide to "Shop Small" this year as businesses "navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic."

Visit downtownlafayette.org for more information.

