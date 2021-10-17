Services set for Lafayette Fire Inspector; residents can take part

Funeral services are set for Tuesday for Fire Inspector Chief Keith Sonnier, and Lafayette residents can take part.

The Full Honor funeral will be at the Cathedral of St. John at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the Cajundome Convention Center from 8 a.m. until noon.

A final salute procession will take place Tuesday morning starting at 6:45 am from Syrie Funeral Home to the Convention Center. Chief Sonnier will be carried on a fire truck caisson with Honor Guard presence.

Here's the route: Simcoe Street to Pinhook Road, a salute at Fire Prevention Bureau (Pinhook at General Mouton), right on General Mouton to Johnston Street, right on Johnston St. to E. Vermilion, left on E. Vermilion (salute at Central Fire Station), rightt on Lafayette St. to Congress, left on Congress to Convention Center.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute during the procession can do so along the route.

"We ask for your continued prayers for his family and fellow firefighters," a release from the Lafayette Fire Department states.