Statement released on death of Lafayette fire inspector

The Lafayette Fire Department has released a statement on the death of a longtime firefighter.

Chief Keith Sonnier was a fire inspector and has been working for the Lafayette Fire Department since 1987.

Lafayette Fire Department's release on Fire Inspector II, Chief Keith Sonnier:

It is with our deepest sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fire Inspector II, Chief Keith Sonnier. Chief Sonnier suddenly passed away this morning at his residence. He was an active firefighter with over 33 years of service and beloved by all. Chief Keith Sonnier joined the department is 1987. Funeral services are pending.



We offer his family our most sincere condolences. Fire Chief Robert Benoit ask that you keep his family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your prayers.





