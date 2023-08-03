Services set for Lafayette businessman and philanthropist Mike Hillman

Services are set for Lafayette businessman and philanthropist Michael "Mike" Alan Hillman.

Hillman, 76, died last month while traveling in Iceland.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church. Father Louis Richard, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, will celebrate the Mass and conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:00 am.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at Holy Cross between 10:30-11:30 am, and continue after the Mass at Mazen’s Grill, where friends and family will gather to share cherished memories of Mike. (Mazen’s Grill, 5818 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503).

A rosary will be led by Deacon Brady LeBlanc at Holy Cross Church on Monday morning at 11:30 am.

In honor of the spirit of Mike, and due to the extreme heat affecting South Louisiana, the family is requesting respectful LSU, golf, or casual attire.

Here's his obituary:

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, businessman, philanthropist, and civic leader, Mike was born on November 28, 1946 in Raceland, LA, the son of Lt. Cdr. “Coach” Dudley W. Hillman and Dorothy B. Hillman of Lockport, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Darlene Marix Hillman, and their three sons, Stephan M. Hillman (Jennifer) of Aurora, CO, Grant M. Hillman (Ashley) of Lafayette, LA, and Matthew A. Hillman of Lafayette, LA; five grandchildren, Hayley and Everett Hillman of Lafayette, LA, and Mila Hillman, Hailey Veazie, and Kaitlyn Veazie of Aurora, CO; his two siblings, Cheryl Cummings (David) of Huntsville, TX and Timothy Hillman (Brenda) of Gig Harbor, WA; numerous nieces and nephews; his three godchildren, Jake Marix of Lafayette, LA, Sydney Stockinger of Houston, TX, and Elliott Mason of Charlotte, NC; and his beloved service dog, Atlas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Phillip C. Hillman.

Mike is a graduate of Lockport High School, where he excelled in football and track. He began his legendary status at Louisiana State University (LSU) on a football scholarship in 1965. He was LSU’s first left-landed quarterback and is considered one of the top ten quarterbacks in the university’s history. Mike, “#13”, made an indelible impact on his team, culminating in 1968 by being named Offensive MVP for the first Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA, and then LSU Offensive MVP in 1969. After graduating from LSU in 1970, Mike’s future football career was unfortunately cut short due to knee injuries, and Coach McClendon named him a Graduate Assistant Coach for varsity quarterbacks.

Mike’s career path led him to the oilfield, first working in sales and aviation, and eventually owning his own oil and gas companies. Focusing mostly on maritime, his companies served the needs of both the offshore and inshore industries, and he traveled the world with his businesses for over 50 years. Never one to let an opportunity pass him by, Mike added “Franchisee” to his titles when he opened Lafayette’s first Whataburger in 1994. He has been an investor or owner in businesses in and outside of Lafayette, LA.

Mike remained committed to LSU his is entire life through the “L” Club, the Alumni Association, the Tiger Athletic Association, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, and the LSU Foundation. He participated in the Endowed Flagship Scholarship program through the alumni, and was a charter member of the Charlie Mac Foundation. He worked with John Ferguson and the Varsity Club on many LSU projects such as the Endowed Scholarship program to further LSU Athletics, and has been instrumental in helping athletes walk on to LSU football. Most recently, Mike created the “Purple Jacket Honor Guard” for LSU players to wear as a group to attend the funerals of teammates.

Mike was a spiritual man. He was a member of the Come Lord Jesus Bible Study and Holy Cross Catholic Church, and attended Cursillo and Manresa retreats for over 32 years. He served as a board member and supporter of charitable and religious organizations too numerous to mention and often volunteered. He was a past member of the Jerusalem Shrine Temple.

In his free time Mike enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and Basketball with his sons. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman; and he loved to travel in pursuit of all of them. He was a 32 Degree Masons in New Orleans, and involved in the Krewe of Louisiana in Washington, D.C. for over 46 years. His life was full and he lived it with gusto to the end.

Honorary Pallbearers include Carol Breaux, Ben Hillman, Ray Hoover, Jack Jaubert, Gerald Keigley, Dr. Phillip Leggett, Dr. Larry McCaskill, Tommy Morel, Lonny Myles, Eugene Rodriquez, Dr. Adrian Simm, Michael Sport, John Weinstein, and the Purple Honor Guard Members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Manresa House of Retreats by clicking here or mailing to Manresa House of Retreats, Attn: Shellie Hayes, PO Box 89, Covenant, LA 70723; or to the St. Luke’s Foundation in support of Dr. Reynolds Delgado, Dr. John Seger, and their Baylor/ St. Luke’s Medical Center cardiology team at St. Luke’s Foundation MSC #900, PO Box 4332, Houston, TX 77210-4332.( www.stlukeshealth.org/give )