Services set for Carencro Catholic High School coach

CARENCRO, La. — The Carencro community is mourning the loss of Jeremi Richey, 32, a dedicated coach from Carencro Catholic School, who passed away last week while on vacation in Florida.

The Richey family has confirmed that the untimely death was the result of a drowning incident on Thursday, July 6, 2023, during their stay in St. Augustine. The news has sent shockwaves through the community, as Coach Richey was widely admired for his immense passion for athletics and his positive influence on the lives of each person he encountered, according to his obituary.

The funeral services for Coach Jeremi Richey will take place at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Carencro. The service is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday. Prior to the service, there will be designated visiting hours.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 pm on Thursday at the Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, and continue from 8 am until time of service on Friday, July 14. These visitation hours will provide an opportunity for the community to gather and remember Coach Richey.