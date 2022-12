This weekend will be the first time people will be able to see the house for themselves before next week's drawing.

House will be open

Saturday, December 3rd from 10am-2pm

Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm-9pm Christmas at West Village

Sunday, December 4th from 2pm-5pm

Home is located in the Estates at West Village--202 Water Pointe, Scott

Visitors can also buy tickets while there.