Security footage captures rising water in Carencro

Still photos taken from a security camera show water rising near homes in Carencro.

The photos were taken Monday as heavy rains moved through Southwest Louisiana.

Homeowners living off of Malapart Road tell KATC that this is what they see every time it rains for hours.

Viewer submitted photo

Viewer submitted photo

Mayor-President Josh Guillory spoke with KATC Tuesday about the heavy rain that is causing flooding in the area. It's a question many of you are asking - how is Lafayette Parish's infrastructure holding up after Monday's torrential rains and flash flooding?

Guillory says it's hard for any system to handle such large amounts of rain in a short period of time.

"I will tell you where the rest of the world kind of slowed down during COVID-19, and it surely shifted our product, our priorities, a little bit, we never lost sight on drainage. We've met continuously once a week on our weekly storm-water detention plans, we brought in the parish leaders, mayors, civil engineers, Public Works departments, so we can have a parish-wide plan to fit into our watersheds that affect Lafayette Parish," Guillory said. "So, we have not lost sight but I'm telling you that the future's bright for Lafayette, but we got to get through this storm event and to get through it, we all got to pitch in."

Guillory added that there are drainage projects in the parish that are going to be complete by June 1st, one of which is the widening of the Camellia Ponds.

"That's helping out. That's taking water ultimately off the river behind me through a lateral. We have two other detention ponds that are on lateral seven that will also remove water from the Vermilion River, but we have those projects across the parish."

