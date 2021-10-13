Second suspect wanted for May shooting in Lafayette arrested

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a May shooting on Scottsdale Street in Lafayette.

According to arrest reports, 21-year-old Darren James Rideaux was arrested on Tuesday, October 12.

Rideaux was wanted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for his involvement in a shooting incident on May 10 in the 500 block of Scottsdale Street.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Teaireius Brumfield was arrested on September 8 in connection with the shooting.

Deputies say Rideaux and Brumfield were allegedly involved in an argument with a female victim and fired shots at her as she was walking away from them.

Rideaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of Attempted-Second degree murder along with other charges.

Read more on the incident: Relatives of fatal fire victim wanted in May shooting

