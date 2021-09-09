Suspect wanted for May shooting in Lafayette arrested

One man has been arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge in connection with a May shooting.
According to arrest reports, 24-year-old Teaireius Brumfield was arrested on Wednesday, September 8, after failing to stop during a traffic stop.
Brumfield was wanted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's for his involvement in a shooting incident on May 10 in the 500 block of Scottsdale Street.
Another suspect, 21-year-old Darren James Rideaux, Jr., is still wanted.
Deputies said that Brumfield and Rideaux were allegedly involved in an argument with a female victim and fired shots at her as she was walking away from them.
Brumfield was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of attempted second degree murder and other charges related to the traffic stop.
------------------------------------------------------------
