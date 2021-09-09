Watch
Suspect wanted for May shooting in Lafayette arrested

KATC News
Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:52:21-04

One man has been arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge in connection with a May shooting.

According to arrest reports, 24-year-old Teaireius Brumfield was arrested on Wednesday, September 8, after failing to stop during a traffic stop.

Brumfield was wanted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's for his involvement in a shooting incident on May 10 in the 500 block of Scottsdale Street.

Another suspect, 21-year-old Darren James Rideaux, Jr., is still wanted.

Deputies said that Brumfield and Rideaux were allegedly involved in an argument with a female victim and fired shots at her as she was walking away from them.

Brumfield was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of attempted second degree murder and other charges related to the traffic stop.

Read more: Relatives of fatal fire victim wanted in May shooting

