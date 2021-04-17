Second suspect arrested in connection with Bourgeois Park shooting

An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with the April 9 shooting at Bourgeois Park that claimed the life of 23-year-old John Mitchell Sinegal, Jr.

Zykeivrik Jaudan Narcisse, 21, was arrested Friday night by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies, according to ULPD.

Narcisse was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked. He is facing charges of accessory after the fact to second degree murder (1 count) and accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder (3 counts).

Police arrested 20-year-old Jayvien Jawane Mallery on Friday in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges of principal to second degree murder (1 count), attempted first degree murder (3 counts), and carrying a firearm on school property.

Authorities continue to search for Tyquan Trekel Marsahll, 22, who is wanted on second degree murder (1 count), attempted first degree murder (3 counts), and carrying a firearm on school property (1 count).

ULPD Jayvien Mallery, Tyquan Marshall

ULPD responded to the shooting at Bourgeois Park on Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2 a.m. on April 9. Officers learned the victim, later identified as Sinegal, had been transported to Ochsner Lafayette General, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact ULPD Lt. Darren Zachary at 337-296-4375.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel