Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana receives $10,000 donation to battle food insecurity

LAFAYETTE, La. — WoodmenLife has donated $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana to help combat food insecurity that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, WoodmenLife has supported efforts to tackle hunger across Acadiana for more than a hundred years through the Jurisdictional Convention Project. Second Harvest has been a beneficiary of this project’s efforts to combat hunger since 2013.

Second Harvest says this donation is very significant and will help provide 40,000 meals to many experiencing hunger in Acadiana and surrounding communities.

According to the release, donations like WoodmenLife’s is essential and needed to support front line hunger relief organizations like Second Harvest in areas hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to ensure they can sustain their operations to help people who need it most.

