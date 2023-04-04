Second Chance Job Fair held in Lafayette

Some walking away with new prospects after the Second Chance job fair that took place on April 4 at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette.

The goal is to provide opportunities to those who have been incarcerated and others with criminal backgrounds.

Director of Workforce Development, at Lafayette Economic Development Authority told KATC, "Many of the folks that are coming through the re-entry program with the Sheriff's Office, a lot of them are receiving jobs and job readiness skills. Some of them receive career skills, such as skilled trades. And so companies are looking for alternative pipelines. With record low unemployment, there is a lot of opportunity to connect with additional individuals that are ready and willing to work, and this allows folks to make a smooth transition back into society as they're coming out of incarceration."

The next Second Chance job fair will take placed on April 25, 2023 at the Yambilee Festival Building in Opelousas.