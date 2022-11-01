Second Annual Undercurrent Awards set for Dec. 1

The Current, Lafayette’s first and only nonprofit news organization, will hold its 2nd Annual Undercurrent Awards Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-9 p.m. at Moncus Park’s new Playground & Treehouse, 2913 Johnston St.

Presented by Tides Medical, The Undercurrent Awards celebrate the individuals — known as Wavemakers — working to make Lafayette a more vibrant and inclusive community.

“As we saw with last year’s inaugural class of Wavemakers, these people often operate under the radar and do so much good with so little resources,” said Christiaan Mader, The Current’s founder and editor. “These awards aim to highlight the impact of their work and contributions.”

This year’s honorees, selected by last year’s Wavemakers, are:

● Butch Roussel

● We Demand More

● Gloria Wheeler

● Lafayette Community Fridge

● Christy Couvillier + Denise Konow + Casey Leleux

Each of the honorees will be profiled in The Current in the coming weeks. Theirs are the kind of stories you will want to read and hear more about at the awards ceremony, organizers say.

“We’re living in a different world today, and when it comes to recognizing what is best, and new, and different, the Undercurrent Awards give that — and those people — a place to be celebrated,” said CBS Mornings Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud, who returns this year to host the awards ceremony.

“For me, coming back to emcee is a treat. No matter where my travels take me, returning to Lafayette to recognize people and celebrate what is happening here is just a joy for me,” added Begnaud, a member of The Current’s board of directors.

Food, drink and music will be provided. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased here.

The Current is a nonprofit news organization serving Lafayette and southern Louisiana. Founded in 2018 by local journalists, it explores the area's politics and culture, explains why they matter and cultivates civic engagement.