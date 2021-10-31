Second annual Scary Street held in Scott today

The second annual Scary Street was held today in Scott.

The event was held on Lions Club Road this afternoon, sponsored by the Scott Business Association, Scott Area Team Sports, Scott Police Department, and The City of Scott.

It's a drive-through trick or treat event for kids where local businesses and groups parked along the road and handed out candy.

Some of the businesses and organizations involved are Holiday Inn Express & Suites Scott, FirstTurn, Cashway Pharmacy, Kiwanis of Scott, Gene Robin Towing, Royal Elites, Home Bank, Fenstermaker, Fezzo's, Ragin Productions, Vanity by V, and Hollier's Specialty Roofing.

Silvia Senegal, said her group Live Angel Organization, participated for the second year.

"We did this last year and I'm telling you it's way more than we had last year," Senegal said. "It's a pleasure to see the smiles on the kids' faces, and it's a good, safe way to bring back the community, you know, with all that's going on. It's fun. It's just fun."