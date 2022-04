Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier is warning folks of scam using his department's good name.

The scammer is ending texts out, saying they are selling T-shirts for the fire department.

It's not true, Sonnier says.

"We would like to inform everyone that the following text has NO association with the Scott Fire Department and is a scam, please ignore, block and delete," the chief says.

Here's a screenshot of the text:

Here's some information about avoiding scams from the Federal Trade Commission.