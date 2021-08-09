Scott Police unveil new notification system

The Scott Police Department have launched a new notification system for citizens.

"With today’s technology, information about incidents and events is literally in the palm of our hands as they take place. It seems people of all ages are able to access up to the minute details and are updated regularly about things that are happening through notifications," a release states.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said you can sign up for the notifications via the website here. The pushes will include updates about real-time events and incidents taking place in the city.

Those that sign up can expect notifications about emergency incidents, road closures, weather events, or other situations that may affect our community, the release states.

It's free and quick to sign up. Just go to the website, fill out the form and submit it.