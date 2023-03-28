Scott Police: Teen arrested after gun and drugs found in car

A high school student was arrested after police found a gun in his car, Scott Police say.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. to Acadiana High, and the school was placed on lockdown after a tip was called in about a handgun on campus.

The school was on lockdown for about one hour while Scott Police used school cameras and help from the administration to identify a student, Jakari Pete, 18, as the student the tip was about.

Police determined that Pete left the school in his vehicle, and Scott Police stopped him with the help of sheriff's deputies.

Scott Police detained Pete and his 17-year-old passenger. Police got a search warrant for the vehicle and found a rifle inside. Scott Police say Pete admitted the firearm was his.

Only that rifle was found in the search; no other weapons were found, Scott Police said.

"At no time did Mr. Pete display, carry or walk anywhere on Acadiana High School Campus with any firearm," Scott Police say.

Scott Police say they also found 7.95 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia during their search.

The juvenile was released to his parents without any charges, Scott Police say.

Pete was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with:



Illegal Carrying of weapons on school property

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

The school system also issued a release on the incident.

Officials say the school was on lockdown until it was confirmed that the student in question wasn't on campus any longer.

"The school then moved to shelter in place status while the student was located and arrested offsite," the LPSS release states.

The student now faces expulsion from school, LPSS writes. The LPSS release did not identify the student.

"LPSS would like to thank its administrative staff and law enforcement for quickly responding to this incident. We are committed to keeping Lafayette Parish Schools safe learning environments for our students," the LPSS release states.