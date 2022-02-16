Scott Police seeking person of interest in business burgalry

The Scott Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest believed to be involved in the burglary of a business.

Police say the burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, February 7, in Scott.

During the incident, three individuals identified as Akeem Carmouche, David Dartez, and Kentrelle Jones, were located and arrested after they were allegedly seen by a security guard breaking into a business and attempting to steal vehicles.

Read more on that incident, here.

A fourth person, who police are searching for, was found with the vehicle that Carmouche, Dartez and Jones were in prior to the incident.

When located by the police, that person fled on foot and hid in the area.

The subject is described by police as a black male with short dreads in his early 20’s. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and gray sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Police say he was last seen in the area between St. Mary St and Lions Club Rd on foot on the morning of the incident.

Anyone who can help identify and locate this person is asked to contact Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Calls can remain anonymous, police said.

