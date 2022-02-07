Three arrested for attempted car thefts in Scott

Three people were arrested Monday morning after security allegedly observed them breaking into vehicles at an auto business in Scott.

Scott Police say 21-year-old Akeem Carmouche, 21-year-old Davis Dartez, and 21-year-old Kentrelle Jones, all of Cecilia, were seen February 7 inside the gated area of the auto auction on St. Mary Street.

The subjects were allegedly seen opening vehicles and attempting to take them.

The three fled on foot and jumped the fence of the business.

Scott Police Department, with the assistance of Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate the subjects hiding inside a dumpster in the area.

Carmouche, Dartez and Jones were taken into custody and to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where they were booked for Simple Burglary and Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Officers believe two more subjects were involved in the incident.

