Two dead in shooting on Mills Street in Scott

SCOTT, La. — Two people have died in a shooting that took place on Mills Street in Scott.

The Scott Police Department confirmed that they are investigating that shooting which happened early Tuesday morning. Details on the shooting are limited but KATC can confirm that there is no danger to the public and there are no suspects being sought.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.

