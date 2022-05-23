Scott Police ask assistance in identifying suspects

The Scott Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify two suspects.

The men in the picture below are accused of entering a business in the 5400 block of Cameron Street at about 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

They told the clerk they wanted to send cash through a financial institution, and when the clerk began typing up the request, one of the suspects used sleight of hand to remove half the cash from the counter without the clerk noticing.

The men also are accused of later obtaining a refund through the financial institution for the full amount.

If anyone has any information in regards to the identity of these two suspects, they are urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

Here's the picture: