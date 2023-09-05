Scott firefighters return from wildfire duty

After two weeks fighting wildfires in the brutal Louisiana heat, several Scott firefighters are back home.

On Monday August 21, 2023, resources from Scott Fire Department were deployed to Sabine Parish to assist with a wildfire, started by a spark from a downed power pole. After assisting with containing the fire in Sabine Parish, resources from Scott Fire Department were redirected to assist with another wildfire (Tiger Island Fire) in Beauregard Parish on Wednesday August 23, 2023, a post on the department's Facebook page states.

The Tiger Island fire was problematic as a result of the heavy residual fuels left behind from Hurricane Laura (2020), the post states.

"After two weeks of battling extreme heat and horrific conditions holding back the flames, I am happy to inform everyone that on Monday morning September 4, 2023, resources from Scott Fire Department were demobilized and have safely returned to Scott," the post states. "In addition to thanking Firefighter/Driver Operators Justin Douet, Jaron Leblanc and Shane Leger I would like to recognize their families for the sacrifices THEY made. WELCOME HOME GUYS!!!!"

