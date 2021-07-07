Scott Fire Department seeking volunteer firefighters

The Scott Fire Department is currently looking for individuals who wish to help their community by taking on the role of volunteer firefighter.

SFD, a volunteer department, is accepting applications until Saturday, July 10. The department is currently in the process of reviewing all applications.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said volunteers are needed because the current firefighters are seeing such a large number of calls.

"We have an extremely dedicated group of guys. They're just lately being overwhelmed by the amount of calls, and in the near future with the amount of development coming in, we see a very drastic increase in call volume," the chief explained.

The department also wants everyone who has already applied to be patient; reviewing all of the applications will take some time, Sonnier said.

"Anybody interested in possibly saving a life, their neighbor's life, or their neighbor's property, come over and be part of a great team with the Scott Fire Department."

To apply, just visit the Scott Fire Department's website and submit the electronic abbreviated application.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel