Scott Fire Chief: Go see the city's fireworks display

Scott Fire Chief Chad P Sonnier has a suggestion for folks in his city: leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Fireworks are extremely dangerous, Scott Fire Department has responded to many fireworks-related incidents in the past including medical emergencies, structure and vehicle fires, Sonnier says.

"If you would like to keep yourself and the family safe completely safe, we have something different this year. The Scott Boudin Festival association is holding a Fourth of July celebration on July 1st, at the Begnaud House, including a fireworks display," Sonnier says. "There are also numerous fireworks displays throughout Acadiana."

But if you choose to shoot fireworks at your house, remember that local ordinances in the City of Scott, permit fireworks to be legally discharged, two weeks prior to July 4th and one week after July 4th, between the hours of 8Am and 9Pm. And on July 3rd, from 8:00Am until Midnight.

If you choose to discharge fireworks, please follow these guidelines to remain safe.

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks

• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

• Never light them indoors

• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

• Never ignite devices in a container

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

• Never use illegal fireworks, and modifying fireworks are dangerous and illegal.