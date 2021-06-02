Scott breaks ground on next phases of Apollo Road extension

On Wednesday, the City of Scott broke ground on phase two and three of the Apollo Road extension.

The ceremony took place June 2 at 8:30 am.

Phase I of the Apollo Road Extension opened to motorists in May of last year. The second and third phases will continue from Phase I to Dulles Drive and Rue De Belier.

The phases are expected to take about 690 days to finish and should be completed by May 2023.

Back in March, Mayor Richard said that the project would provide another artery through the community that will allow traffic to flow better, expand the city's residential and commercial growth, provide better access to schools, and serve as a hurricane evacuation route.

Lafayette-based Siema Construction was awarded the contract for Phases II and III, after working on the first phase last year.

Crews are expected to first start work on a CON/SPAN bridge before focusing on the roundabout at Dulles and Rue De Belier.

Closures of the roadway on the western end of that intersection aren't expected until early 2022.

