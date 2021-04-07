Crews prepare to begin Phases II and III of Apollo Rd. extension

Phase I of the Apollo Road Extension opened to motorists last May; almost a year later, crews are getting ready to begin phases II and III.

Pre-construction meetings took place the last full week of March, and Scott Mayor Jan Scott-Richard says construction on the second and third phases mid-May. The two phases should take about 690 days to finish, putting early May 2023 as the estimated completion date.

The second and third phases will continue from Phase I to Dulles Dr. and Rue De Belier, including a roundabout at this intersection.

Mayor Richard said the project will provide another artery through the community that will allow traffic to flow better, allow the city to expand on residential and commercial growth, allow better access to schools, and will also serve as a hurricane evacuation route.

"Abbeville, the southern portion of Acadiana has to take Johnston to Ambassador," explained Richard. "[The Apollo Road Extension] will take another artery to I-10 to get people out of harm's way."

Richard added he expects to see commercial development now more than ever as businesses see the completed road is coming, saying the economic impact is going to be "enormous."

Lafayette-based Siema Construction was awarded the contract for Phases II and III, after working on the first phase last year. The company and the city "ironed out the kinks" during Phase I, Richard said, and are expected to get started strong on the next phases.

Once work begins in May, crews will first start work on a CON/SPAN bridge that Richard said will take up a bulk of time. After that, they'll begin to focus on the roundabout at Dulles and Rue De Belier. The mayor doesn't expect a closure on the western end of that intersection until early 2022.

After all that work, though, what will be the three main highlights? According to Richard:

The roundabout, which will keep traffic flowing smoothly, will continue to utilize St. Mary Blvd., and will reduce cut-thru traffic from closures in nearby areas like Dulles Dr. and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

The commercial and residential economic impact;

Access: better access outside of motor vehicles - construction includes 6 ft. sidewalks from Phase I to Acadiana High School, which will provide better access to pedestrians and bikers and create a healthier community

After seeing neighboring communities like Youngsville and Broussard expand over recent years, Richard said he believes the Apollo Rd. extension will help the same thing happen in Scott.

"We're the next ones. We're busting at the seams. This road is going to be a major game-changer. We have some other good things here too, that's boudin," smiled Richard. "We're excited, I think we'll be the next community that's really going to grow in leaps and bounds."

