Scott approves resolution for electric vehicle charging stations

SCOTT, La. — Tesla charging stations could soon be coming to the city of Scott -- at no cost to the city.

Last night, council members approved a resolution giving the mayor authority to execute a license between the city of Scott and Tesla.

"There's a lot of people in the Lafayette area, in the region, the state, that have electric vehicles. The Tesla agreement allows them, through their vehicles, to have an app to notify them where the locations are for super-charging stations," Mayor Jan-Scott Richard of Scott said.

Eight charging stations would be installed across from Candyland Cottage and Ice Cream Shoppe in Scott.

DOTD, who owns the property, gave approval to the city to begin installing the super-charging stations.

"We think that it's going to be a great move for our community by getting people off of our exit, that are currently exiting, so that they can shop our local businesses and establishments," the mayor added.