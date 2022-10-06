Schlumberger invests $11.5M for renovated operations hub in Lafayette

Schlumberger, a global technology company found in more than 100 countries, will invest $11.5 million to bring its North Gulf Coast (NGC) divisions to a newly renovated operations hub in Lafayette. The company will bring 44 new direct jobs and more than $4 million of new annual payroll for over a four-year period. Schlumberger will also retain 1,376 jobs at its Louisiana properties. According to Louisiana Economic Development, it is estimated that the project will result in 69 indirect jobs, for a total of 113 new jobs around Acadiana.

The new NGC Hub in Lafayette will be used to support its operations throughout the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The company estimates that the renovation currently underway for a new operations hub will result in 195 construction jobs at the peak of its construction, with completion expected in 2025.

“As the oil and gas industry continues to have an impact on our local economy, Schlumberger’s growth and investment are important to creating quality jobs and economic growth,” says Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory

The State of Louisiana offered Schlumberger a $2 million performance-based grant for reimbursement of expansion and improvements says the Office of the Governor.

Schlumberger is expected to participate in the Quality Jobs Program as well.