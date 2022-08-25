Savoy family treehouse opens at Moncus Park

The Savoy Family Treehouse at Moncus Park is now open according to a press release distributed by Moncus Park.

The treehouse, designed by world-renowned designer Pete Nelson, is nestled within a Live Oak in the new Louisiana swamped-themed play area.

“We are thrilled to deliver this incredible, unique new feature at the Park for the community,” said JP MacFadyen, executive director of Moncus Park. “We know that many treasured new memories will be created here by local families and tourists visiting Acadiana.”

Generous contributions by the Savoy Family and the support of community members, helped in making the Savoy Family Treehouse possible.

