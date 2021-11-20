Salvation Army kicks off annual Kettle Drive, Angel Tree Program

It's a sign of the season.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle campaign is officially underway.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory rang the red bell on the front steps of City Hall.

This year's red kettle goal is 200,000 dollars to support local programs and services.

The commanding officer says they are in need of volunteers during the campaign.

Thomas Johnson, commanding officer of The Salvation Army, tells KATC, "We are asking if you want to volunteer, make it a new family tradition, come out and ring that bell, so we can save money so it ultimately goes back into the community."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel